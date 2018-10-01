3 early morning vehicle fires in Huntington Beach prompt arson investigation

Police and fire officials launched an arson investigation after three cars were set ablaze in Huntington Beach over the course of an hour early Monday.
The first fire was reported at 2:20 a.m. when an SUV was burned in the 400 block of 16th Street, authorities said.
At 3 a.m., a Toyota Camry parked outside a home in the 500 block of 19th Street was set on fire.
The car’s owner, Randy Coe, told reporters at the scene that he was asleep when he heard noises and a small explosion outside his home. He raced to his front yard and saw his sedan engulfed in flames.
“I was sick to my stomach, especially when I found out it was our car,” he said.
About 20 minutes later, police and fire officials responded to another car fire in the 300 block of 14th Street. The cab of a flatbed truck was burning when authorities arrived. Video taken at the scene showed smoke billowing out of the vehicle’s broken window.
The fires, which authorities have deemed to be suspicious, all occurred within several blocks of each other, said Huntington Beach Police Lt. David Dereszynski.
Authorities have not identified any suspects.