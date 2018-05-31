Authorities continue search for 8-year-old abducted by biological mother

Authorities were continuing their search Thursday for an 8-year-old foster child who was abducted by his biological mother from a Carson elementary school.
At around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dylan Kostenko’s foster mother arrived at Towne Avenue Elementary School to pick the boy up, authorities said. She was told by school personnel that Dylan had been picked up by his biological mother, 29-year-old Dariia Kostenko, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The boy and his biological mother were last seen walking northbound from the school in a residential area. Dylan was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of a dog and the phrase “Dab All Day” and blue jean shorts, according to authorities, and Dariia Kostenko was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.
The boy had been taken away from Kostenko in May 2017 and placed under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services. Under a court order, Kostenko has monitored visitations with Dylan but is not allowed to pick him up from school, authorities said.
It was unclear why Dylan had been taken away from Kostenko.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Carson Sheriff’s Station at (310) 830-1123.