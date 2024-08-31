Advertisement
California

Two L.A. County children abducted by parents found after two-week search, authorities say

Photos of two children, two adults and two cars
Images released by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department show 2-year-old Willow, top left, and her 4-year-old brother, Wyman, bottom left, who authorities say were taken by their parents, Tiffany Bryant and David James.
(L.A. County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share via

A brother and sister who authorities say were abducted by their parents weeks ago during a supervised visit in South Los Angeles have been found, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Willow, 2, and Wyman, 4, were discovered missing earlier this month after a visit to their home by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. The two had been living in foster care since last year, when their newborn sibling tested positive for drugs, ABC7 previously reported.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, their parents — Tiffany Bryant, 39, and David James, 53 — fled with the children in a brown 2008 Buick Enclave. The family had last been seen Aug. 14.

Advertisement
Images released by the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. shows two-year-old Willow , top left, and her 4-year-old brother Wyman, bottom left, were taken by their parents Tiffany Bryant and David James, and the vehicle law enforcement is looking for.

California

L.A. County children abducted by parents remain missing two weeks later

The family remain missing two weeks after they were last seen in South Los Angeles. The parents reportedly left a 15-month-old baby behind at a county facility.

Aug. 28, 2024

An Amber Alert was issued Aug. 19 asking the public for help tracking the family down. The alert was deactivated around 7 p.m. Friday.

“Thank you to the public, the media and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Wyman and Willow,” the department wrote in a news release.

It’s unclear where the parents and children were found. The CHP could not immediately be reached for further comment Friday night.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers real estate for the Los Angeles Times. He was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement