Coast Guard aircraft clips runway at S.F. International

The propeller of a twin-engine U.S. Coast Guard plane clipped a runway at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday, officials said.

The Sacramento-based C-27 Spartan aircraft was at the airport for a logistics flight and taxied to the runway, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

During preparation for takeoff, one of the aircraft’s propellers struck the runway and was damaged, according to the Coast Guard.

Four crew members aboard were immediately removed from the flight.

“Fortunately there were no injuries to any of our crew in this incident, but it's comforting to know that the emergency response community is there to help when we need it, " Cmdr. Roy Eidem, executive officer for the Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento, said in the statement.

The damaged aircraft will be relocated to the Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco and inspected.

The Coast Guard is investigating.

The runway incident comes days after an Air Canada flight almost landed on the airport’s crowded taxiway.

In that case, Air Canada flight 759, en route from Toronto, had been cleared to land just before midnight Friday, so the pilot lined up the aircraft on a taxiway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

But four other fully loaded planes were waiting to depart on a runway parallel to the taxiway, the FAA said.

Air traffic control ordered the pilot to abort the landing and circle around the airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating that incident.

