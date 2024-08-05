Advertisement
California

Watch: California plane barely misses a golfer as it crashes

(Haggin Oaks Golf Complex)

By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
Call it a miracle. A golfer was nearly struck Sunday afternoon by a plane that crash-landed on a popular golf course in Sacramento.

Video footage provided by Haggin Oaks Golf Complex shows the single engine Piper PA-28 barreling down on the golf course, slamming into the ground and skidding across a road and practice green before crashing into a repair shop. The golf course sits near the Sacramento McClellan Airport.

The plane’s tail passed within makable putt distance of a startled golfer on the green.

Haggin Oaks said the plane crashed on the 10th tee of the Arcade Creek Golf Course, which is one of two golf courses on the property, and struck the Mackenzie Pro Shop.

“Due to clean-up efforts and safety precautions, our restaurant and pro shop will be closed for the remainder of the day,” the golf course wrote on its post that day.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Sacramento Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear what caused the pilot to lose power, but ABC 7 reported that the pilot experienced a mechanical failure some 400 feet in the air and needed a safe place to land. The news station said the pilot walked away with a cut to his hand.

