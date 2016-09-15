Former L.A. Coliseum executive sentenced to jail in corruption case

A former executive at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was sentenced to six months in jail Thursday for his role in what prosecutors described as a wide-ranging corruption scandal that also implicated entertainment promoters who put on raves at the storied stadium.

Todd DeStefano, 43, pleaded no contest last month to one felony conflict-of-interest count. He has also agreed to pay $500,000 in restitution to the Coliseum Commission.

If he had gone to trial as expected this month, DeStefano could have faced 10 years in prison if convicted on all charges. Prosecutors, however, decided to settle the case after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Kennedy rebuked the district attorney’s office for repeatedly mishandling evidence.

On Thursday, Kennedy referred to the “ineptitude of prosecutors in the case” when she said it was necessary that DeStefano be placed under formal supervision of the county’s probation department for three years. She also faulted the structure of the public agency that oversees the taxpayer-owned venue, which involves the state, the county and the city.

“One of the major problems that occurred by the way it was run was a joint powers agreement with no one in charge, and Mr. DeStefano and others took advantage,” she said. “They need supervision. When he was without supervision, Mr. DeStefano violated the law.”

In an indictment handed down four years ago, DeStefano was accused of playing a key role in a bribery and embezzlement scheme that siphoned more than $2 million from taxpayers who own the Coliseum and into his pockets or a side company he controlled.

The lion’s share of the money — $1.89 million — came from two firms that promote raves — Insomniac and Go Ventures — according to court documents.

The payments to DeStefano, and the existence of his side company, remained a secret to the public until The Times in early 2011 began publishing stories detailing his ties to the rave companies and other financial irregularities.

DeStefano’s attorney, Richard G. Hirsch, previously said that he believed the case was “blown way out of proportion,” and that the money his client earned did not belong to the Coliseum.

“Both sides gave up something in reaching a settlement,” Hirsch said. “We feel, to a certain extent, that the settlement is fair. Mr. DeStefano wants to move on with his life and become a productive member of society again.”

Also charged in the case were Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella and Reza Gerami of Go Ventures. Both men negotiated plea bargains with prosecutors. They could have faced six or seven years in prison; instead, they pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor count of conflict of interest and will receive no jail time. Rotella agreed to pay $150,000 to the county and Gerami $30,000; both were placed on three years’ probation.

In all, prosecutors said the total loss to the Coliseum from the alleged crimes totaled more than $2.5 million, according to court records. The district attorney’s office has noted that the defendants agreed to repay more than $1 million to county taxpayers.

Patrick Lynch, the former Coliseum general manager, pleaded guilty to criminal conflict of interest in 2012 and received three years’ probation. He agreed to repay the county $385,000 — the amount he was accused of receiving in kickbacks.

