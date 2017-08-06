30-year-old woman killed in Colorado River after getting tangled in rope attached to sinking boat

A 30-year-old Hemet woman was killed in the Colorado River on Saturday evening after she became tangled in a rope attached to a sinking boat, police said.

The woman, identified as Tasha Turner, was one of seven people who boarded a 19-foot boat to go tubing Saturday near Big River Park, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. During the trip, the boat lost power and began to sink.

Six people were able to swim to safety, police said, but Turner couldn’t free herself from the rope and was pulled under as the boat sank.

Deputies responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. Divers spotted the boat but were unable to search for Turner because of the strong current and lighting conditions. Rescuers found her body in the water early Sunday.

Anyone who has information about the incident is being asked to call Deputy William Poe at (760) 326-9200.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek