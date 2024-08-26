Grand Canyon flash flood sweeps away woman; body found three days later
The body of a woman who was swept away in a flash flood in the Grand Canyon last week has been recovered, the National Park Service said.
Search teams had been looking for 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Ariz., since she and her husband were swept into Havasu Creek about half a mile north of the Colorado River on Thursday afternoon.
Her husband was rescued by a rafting group, but Nickerson, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket, vanished. She was last seen about 100 yards above an area called the confluence, where Havasu Creek meets the Colorado River.
A commercial river expedition found Nickerson’s body about 11:30 a.m. Sunday about 19 miles downriver from where she disappeared.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.