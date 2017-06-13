State orders in-depth assessments of more than 50 California dams following Oroville crisis

In light of the crisis at Oroville Dam earlier this year, state regulators have begun ordering up-close inspections of aging dams throughout California.

In a letter received by the San Luis Obispo County’s Public Works department on June 12, the chief of California’s Division of Safety of Dams ordered the county’s flood-control district to complete a “comprehensive condition assessment” of the Lopez Dam’s spillway.

“We completed a reconnaissance-level assessment of the spillway at Lopez Dam and have noted that structure may have potential geologic, structural, or performance issues that could jeopardize its ability to safely pass a flood event,” the letter stated.

There had been rumors that a letter like this was going to be sent out by the state, so it wasn’t a complete surprise when it arrived, said Mark Hutchinson, the county’s deputy director of public works.

The dam was retrofitted for a potential earthquake from 2000 to 2003, so the county has a head start on any issues, he said.

San Luis Obispo County is expected to return a work plan for the assessment by Sept. 1.

Dozens of similar letters have been sent as regulators continue to reevaluate the state’s flood-control infrastructure after Oroville Dam’s spillway eroded in February. That event triggered a massive evacuation downriver.

“Many of these dams are 50-100 years old, and it was a different era,” said Daniel Meyersohn, supervising engineer for the Division of Safety of Dams.

The division is prioritizing dams for further, local assessment by age, the size of their concrete structures and the amount of water they’re impounding, Meyersohn said.

The state wants local operators to review each structure’s original design and building materials, its repair history for recurring issues, its drainage system, retaining walls and the geological makeup of its bedrock, among other elements, Meyersohn said.

More than 100 dams, including many in the Sierra Nevada foothills, are in the state’s jurisdiction, and most likely will need to have these factors reassessed by local agencies, he said. More than 50 already have been identified.

Though a full examination of the Oroville spillway failure hasn’t been completed, a consultants’ report prepared for the state Department of Water Resources mirrored an independent assessment that identified several problems with the structure’s design and construction.

The failure, the consultants said in one of two reports the state released in April, “likely occurred as a result of high velocity flow … penetrating under the slab, causing a strong uplift force and causing the slab to lift, eventually causing all or part of the slab to break away. Subsequent erosion of foundation material caused progressive failure both upstream and downstream.”

The reports noted that numerous repairs had been made to cracks and spalls in the spillway. “Some of these holes were quite large and extended as deep as the reinforcing steel. The hole that triggered the failure was probably of the latter type.”

Moreover, “the thickness of the original concrete chute slab appears to vary widely from the specified thickness,” the board reported, adding that the lack of water stops between the spillway slabs “was no doubt an important factor in the February failure.”

The state has signed a $275-million contract to begin repairs on the main spillway and the eroded emergency spillway as soon as runoff from spring snowmelt declines.

