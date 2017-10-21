Aspiring queens compete for chance to reign over Pasadena's Doo Dah Parade

Previous candidates have included the Swami from El Monte, Sabrina the Stimulus Package and Miss Boy Frances.

Aspiring queens of the 40th Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade, scheduled for Nov. 19, will get another shot on Saturday. Seekers of the crown will put their talents on display during tryouts, beginning at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Bar, 179 N. Vinedo St.

The contest is open to everyone of all ages and this year the field even includes a dog, organizers said.

Each contestant will have three minutes to wow (or bow-wow) the judges with their talents, which can include singing, dancing, joke-telling or some other creative skill. Usually, about two dozen people compete for the chance to reign over the irreverent parade.

The Doo Dah Parade began in 1978 as a satirical — though totally unrelated — sister of the annual Tournament of Roses Parade, which is traditionally held on New Year’s Day and draws visitors from all over the country to Pasadena.

Doors at the Legion Post open to the public at 2 p.m., with contestants and judges set to arrive at 4 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge for the event, which will include live music and more.

Tryouts will begin at 5:45 p.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m. The Doo Da queen is expected to be crowned at 8 p.m.

carlos.lozano@latimes.com