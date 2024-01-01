Photos: Bundled up as the 2024 Rose Parade kicks off

The 135th Rose Parade kicked off Monday as the world ushers in the start of 2024.

With its petal-packed floats, marching bands and high-stepping horses, the parade travels 5½ miles along the streets of Pasadena.

The theme this year is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language,” a message of hope and harmony in a time of war, labor strikes, and partisan political strife as a contentious American election year begins.

“In a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams, one language unites us all — music,” Alex Aghajanian, president of the Tournament of Roses, said in a statement. “The sound, texture, rhythm, form, harmony, and expression meld together to move, soothe, excite and delight the world.”

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Zoe Dotts-Brown, a senior Michigan Twirler, puts on lipstick to prepare for the 135th annual Rose Parade.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The University of Alabama Crimsonettes receive Mylar blankets to stay warm before the parade.

(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Jackie Ventura and Monserrat Zavala hold Emilo Grimaldo as they wait for the parade on Colorado Boulevard.