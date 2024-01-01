Advertisement
California

Photos: Bundled up as the 2024 Rose Parade kicks off

Band members with feathered headdresses are wrapped in Mylar blankets.
Members of Banda Municipal de Zarcero of Costa Rica try to stay warm in Mylar blankets before the Rose Parade.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. Clendenin
Francine Orr Michael Blackshire
The 135th Rose Parade kicked off Monday as the world ushers in the start of 2024.

With its petal-packed floats, marching bands and high-stepping horses, the parade travels 5½ miles along the streets of Pasadena.

The theme this year is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language,” a message of hope and harmony in a time of war, labor strikes, and partisan political strife as a contentious American election year begins.

“In a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams, one language unites us all — music,” Alex Aghajanian, president of the Tournament of Roses, said in a statement. “The sound, texture, rhythm, form, harmony, and expression meld together to move, soothe, excite and delight the world.”

A Michigan Twirler puts on lipstick in the predawn darkness before the Rose Parade.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Zoe Dotts-Brown, a senior Michigan Twirler, puts on lipstick to prepare for the 135th annual Rose Parade.

A surprised Alabama Crimsonette in a swirl of Mylar.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The University of Alabama Crimsonettes receive Mylar blankets to stay warm before the parade.

Two women and a child wait for the start of the 135th Rose Parade
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Jackie Ventura and Monserrat Zavala hold Emilo Grimaldo as they wait for the parade on Colorado Boulevard.

Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin primarily covers the entertainment industry, with a focus on portraiture.

Francine Orr

Francine Orr has been a staff photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times since 2000. Previously, she was a staff photographer at the Kansas City Star. Orr served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories. She was raised in Colorado and earned bachelor’s degrees in both history and art from the University of Saint Mary. In 2022, Orr received the coveted Dart Award for Excellence in Coverage of Trauma and the National Headliner Award. She also won the 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012.

Michael Blackshire

Michael Blackshire is a 2023-24 photography fellow at the Los Angeles Times. He previously interned at the Washington Post and Chicago Tribune and his work has been published in the New York Times, the Guardian, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Huffington Post and New York Magazine. Blackshire is from Kentucky and spent his teenage years in Metro Atlanta. He received his higher education from Western Kentucky University and Ohio University.

