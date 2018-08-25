Rep. Duncan Hunter points to his wife and 'whatever she did' in campaign finance scandal

Data show she spent $92,506 on school tuition, personal makeup from Bloomingdale’s, restaurant meals that were unrelated to the campaign and tickets to SeaWorld, among other things. The indictment says she spent more than $5,000 of campaign money on fast food. Meanwhile, Duncan Hunter is tied to about $20,000 in illegal expenses, including golf, groceries, dog food and a $302 “jacket for his personal use,” according to the indictment.