150 homes in Ventura evacuated because of “potentially dangerous” vapors

A couple walk along the beach near the Ventura Pier.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of approximately 150 homes in a Ventura neighborhood Sunday because of “potentially dangerous levels of hydrocarbon vapors” and placed another 2,600 homes under a warning to possibly leave.

The initial evacuation order from the Ventura Police Department at 9:53 a.m. urged residents along Bayshore Avenue to “leave the area as soon as you can.”

Jennifer Buckley, a spokesperson for the city, said there isn’t an estimate for when the evacuation order will be lifted

The evacuation is linked to an ongoing incident where gasoline leaked into a sewer line along Monmouth Way between East Harbor and Pierpont Boulevards on Thursday. That triggered evacuations and warnings that were lifted later that day.

An emergency alert update from the city Sunday said Ventura Water repaired the line where the leak was located, but “the extent of the leak continues to be investigated in the sewer system to mitigate the vapor caused by the gasoline.”

A temporary evacuation point has been established in the lower parking lot at Ventura College.