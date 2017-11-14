Retired NYPD detective from Robert Durst's past expected to testify in the millionaire's murder case

Robert Durst is scheduled to return to court in Los Angeles Tuesday for a hearing that will feature testimony from a retired New York police detective who investigated the long-ago disappearance of the real estate tycoon’s wife.

The 74-year-old millionaire is accused of shooting his best friend, Susan Berman, in her Benedict Canyon home in 2000. The murder, prosecutors allege, was motivated by fear she’d tell others what she knew about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen.

New York police Det. Michael Struk, who led the investigation into her disappearance, is expected to take the stand Tuesday morning — marking the first time defense attorneys will publicly gather early testimony from a witness they believe could help secure their client’s acquittal.

Since Durst is unlikely to go to trial before 2018, a judge has allowed attorneys to gather and videotape early testimony from several older witnesses, which could be played for jurors if they are not available to testify at trial. In recent months, several witnesses called by the prosecution have given damaging testimony against Durst.

During a hearing earlier this year, the millionaire’s longtime friend, Nick Chavin, testified that Durst once confessed to killing Berman. “I had to. It was her or me. I had no choice,” Durst said, according to Chavin.

Chavin also testified that Durst admitted to killing Kathleen in a conversation with Berman, who Chavin said later relayed that information to him.

Durst has pleaded not guilty. It remains unclear what information Struk has that could help his case.

The idiosyncratic magnate was arrested at a New Orleans hotel in connection with Berman’s slaying on March 14, 2015. Inside his hotel room, which police say he checked into under an assumed name, authorities found a .38 revolver, stacks of $100 bills inside small envelopes and a rubber, old-man mask.

His arrest came on the eve of the final episode of a six-part HBO documentary about Durst. During the last moments of “The Jinx,” he mumbles, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

Some interpreted his muttering, which was captured on a hot microphone during a bathroom break, to be a confession to three killings — those of Berman, his wife and the fatal shooting of Morris Black, a neighbor in Texas.

In the Texas case, Durst argued at trial that the gun fired while he was defending himself during a struggle with Black. He admitted dismembering the body and dumping the parts in Galveston Bay. A jury acquitted Durst.

