Earthquake: Magnitude 3.0 quake strikes near Banning

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday morning eight miles from Banning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:07 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 7.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 12 miles from Beaumont, 13 miles from Yucaipa and 21 miles from Palm Springs.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

