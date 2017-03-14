Firefighters battle strip mall blaze threatening East Hollywood apartments

A fire roared through the second floor of an East Hollywood strip mall and threatened nearby apartments before it was brought under control early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Approximately 100 firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze near the intersection of Fountain and Vermont Avenues around 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames, which began in a business on the second floor of a strip mall at 4569 Fountain Avenue sometime after 4 a.m., from spreading to an adjacent four-story apartment complex.

No injuries had been reported as of 6 a.m., according to the LAFD, and arson investigators were en route to the scene. The fire did spread through several businesses in the strip mall complex.

The intersection of Vermont and Fountain was expected to be closed “through the morning,” according to an LAFD news release. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting through the front windows of a hookah lounge, according to KNBC-TV.

