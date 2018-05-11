Police search for suspects in violent robberies outside El Segundo hotel

El Segundo police are attempting to identify several suspects involved in two strong-armed robberies last week outside a local hotel, authorities said Friday.
Surveillance video, which was broadcast on ABC7 TV, shows a group of men punching and kicking a man on the ground before stealing his backpack, police said. The victim, however, has yet to come forward.
The video also shows one suspect chase down a 16-year-old girl, punch her in the back of the head and take her necklace, said Det. Paul Saldana.
"She said the jewelry was worth $7,500," Saldana said.
The thefts occured shortly after 11 p.m. on April 28 in the parking lot of the Residence Inn hotel, in the 2100 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, Saldana said.
Officers are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects based on the surveillance video of the robberies. The suspects were traveling in two vehicles.
One of the cars was described as a late-model black Honda that is missing a left rear hubcap. The other vehicle was described as a gold two-door coupe, possibly an older Lexus, police said in a statement. That car has damage to the rear bumper.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects should contact Det. Paul Saldana at (310) 524-2284.
