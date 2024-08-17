Several men on bicycles rob two Hollywood convenience stores Friday night

A group of about 20 individuals on bikes committed a smash-and-grab robbery on a Hollywood 7-Eleven store Friday night, and then the same thing happened at another nearby store, according to authorities.

Two convenience stores were robbed Friday night in Hollywood in less than a half hour, both by young men riding bicycles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Roughly 20 young men arrived at a store on the 7000 block of Sunset Boulevard around 8 p.m., smashed windows and grabbed food and other merchandise, a department spokesperson said.

A group of young men fitting the same description then hit another store around 8:20 pm on the 5700 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. KABC-TV reported that both of the robbed shops were 7-Eleven stores.

Advertisement

As of Saturday morning, police had made no arrests. There was no estimate of the value of what was taken and no injuries were reported, according to the LAPD spokesperson.

The Hollywood robberies follow a similar incident last week in the Pico-Robertson area, where a group of young people ransacked a 7-Eleven store and left on bicycles, Fox 11-TV reported. Video showed people jumping over the counter and grabbing merchandise.