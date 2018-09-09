Two pit crew members hospitalized after electric shock at Irwindale Speedway

Two pit crew members were hospitalized after an electric shock at a NASCAR event in the San Gabriel Valley on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
When fire officials arrived at Irwindale Speedway soon after 2 p.m., an on-site medical crew was administering CPR to at least one of the men, said Inspector Joey Marron, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Power was shut down, he said, and Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene. The two men have not yet been publicly identified.
The electric shock resulted from a “wiring issue” with a competitor’s trailer, said Kevin Stevens, who handles sales and marketing for the motor sports facility.
One of the pit crew members went into cardiac arrest, Stevens said, and the other — who was flung to the ground by the burst — remained conscious. Both men were “alert and conscious” by the time fire officials transported them from the speedway, Stevens said.
By 5 p.m., power had returned and the NASCAR Whelan All-American Series event honoring first responders and members of the military had resumed according to schedule, Stevens said.
“We are very appreciative of our first responders tonight,” he said.