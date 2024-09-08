Hollywood Bowl cancels show after power outage amid L.A. heat wave

The Hollywood Bowl is pictured earlier this year. A power outage left the venue in the dark Sunday.

In a weekend marked by power outages due to extreme heat, the Hollywood Bowl had to cancel its Sunday program after the historic venue lost electricity.

No details were available about the cause of the power outage or how long it was supposed to last.

On the social media platform X, Hollywood Bowl officials said “if a new date for this performance can be confirmed, details will follow and tickets for the original date will be valid for the new performance date.”

Grouplove and Tiny Habits were scheduled to perform.

Both the Los Angleles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison reported scattered outages this week, hitting such areas as University Park near USC, Echo Park, Northridge and Valley Glen.

The National Weather Service in Oxnard said that “dangerously hot conditions” would continue in the region through Monday.