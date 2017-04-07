Escort who gave former Google exec a fatal heroin injection will be deported to Canada

A Canadian escort who made national headlines after she injected a former Google executive with a fatal dose of heroin aboard his yacht in Santa Cruz four years ago will be deported to her home country.

Alix Tichelman, 29, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, destroying evidence and multiple drug and prostitution charges in 2015 and was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in the death. Tichelman, who had been in custody since 2013, was given credit for time served.

After her release, she was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on March 29.

At her removal proceedings Thursday, an immigration judge determined that Tichelman’s “criminal convictions were grounds for removal and ordered her removed from the United States,” the agency said in a statement.

“Ms. Tichelman will remain in ICE custody pending final arrangements for her removal,” the agency said.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports that Tichelman has Canadian citizenship.

According to police, Tichelman had an "ongoing prostitution relationship" with Forrest Hayes, a former Apple, Google and Sun Microsystems engineer.

Hayes, 51, met Tichelman through seekingarrangments.com and set up a date, police said. Security video from the November 2013 meeting showed that Tichelman gave Hayes the lethal injection of heroin then picked up her things and left the 50-foot yacht.

Hayes was found dead the next morning by the ship’s captain.

