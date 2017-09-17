Two killed after attempt to cross U.S.-Mexico border, authorities say

Two people were struck and killed by a motorist as they dashed across Interstate 5 in San Ysidro early Sunday moments after the van they were traveling in raced out of Mexico heading the wrong way on the highway, authorities said.

Seven others were arrested after their apparent attempt to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

All nine people were believed to be aboard the van when it sped out of Mexico, going the wrong way up Interstate 5 about 1:45 a.m., Border Patrol agent Tekae Michael said.

The van stopped on the shoulder about a mile up the highway, and the occupants spilled out, Michael said.

Border Patrol agents did not initially pursue the van but tried to make contact with the occupants after they were notified of the crossing by Port of Entry officials.

About 2:05 a.m., two of the passengers ran across the southbound lanes of the highway and were struck by a Chevrolet Trailblazer going about 65 mph in the slow lane, authorities said.

The two unidentified pedestrians died at the scene.

The female driver of the Trailblazer pulled over and called 911 after the crash, authorities said. She remained at the site.

Border Patrol agents caught and arrested the other seven individuals. Michael did not have more information on the two people killed or the detainees.

A portion of the highway was closed for a short time after the crash, but was reopened by 3 a.m., Michael said.

City News Service contributed to this story.