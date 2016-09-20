High-speed chase ends in death when suspect is launched from car during crash in Long Beach

The driver of a car involved a high-speed chase was killed Tuesday after he crashed and was launched from the vehicle, authorities said.

The chase began when deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Compton station received a report that the vehicle was involved in a burglary, according to Deputy Sara Rodriguez, spokeswoman for the department.

Deputies followed the Dodge Charger until the pursuit ended at 6:01 a.m. in Long Beach.

The driver of the Dodge collided with an SUV, then a fire hydrant, authorities said. During the crash, the driver was ejected from the Dodge and pronounced dead at the scene.

TV footage showed the badly wrecked Dodge with a cracked windshield.

Long Beach Boulevard between Harcourt and Ellis streets was closed as deputies investigated.

