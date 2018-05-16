Two children, 6 and 8, killed in street-racing crash, authorities say

Two children, ages 6 and 8, were killed Tuesday in a street-racing crash in Riverside County, authorities said.
A driver involved will face vehicular manslaughter charges, the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision occurred about 5:40 p.m., after two cars that were stopped on Oakwood Road at Brown Street began racing, with the driver of a Honda Accord traveling on the wrong side of the roadway, the CHP said.
The Honda collided head-on with a Nissan Versa. The man driving the Nissan and two children inside were taken to a hospital, where the children died. The man had minor to moderate injuries, as did the driver of the Honda.
Authorities are asking the public's help to find the other driver involved in the race, who was driving a black Nissan Altima, possibly a 2005 model.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (951) 637-8000.
Twitter: @AleneTchek