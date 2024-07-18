5-year-old dies after alleged DUI driver hits whole family; suspect charged

First responders at the scene of the July 7 hit-and-run in Garden Grove.

A 5-year-old boy has died after a hit-and-run driver plowed into him, his parents and siblings as they were bicycling in Garden Grove last week. The suspect is now facing vehicular manslaughter charges, authorities said Wednesday.

In a news release, the Orange County district attorney’s office said it upgraded charges against Ceferino Ascencion Ramos of Santa Ana after the boy’s death.

According to prosecutors, an intoxicated Ramos struck the family of five as they were out cycling the night of July 7 in Garden Grove. Angel Ramirez and Angela Hernandez-Mejia were each riding e-bikes, pulling their children behind them in bike trailers.

Ramirez, 5-year-old Jacob and his 7-year-old sister were critically injured. Hernandez-Mejia and her 7-month-old daughter had minor injuries.

Ramirez suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain and remains in a coma. Jacob died this week after being taken off life support. His sister underwent surgery for her injuries and has been released from the hospital.

After the crash, prosecutors said a witness followed Ramos until police were able to arrive and arrest him. When officers tested him, Ramos had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit, according to officials.

If convicted of vehicular manslaughter and other charges including hit-and-run, Ramos could serve 20 years and four months in prison.

“A five-year-old boy’s summer days should be spent playing outside, telling silly jokes, laughing and being loud,” Orange County District Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “This is a crime that should have never happened.”