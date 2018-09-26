Wildfire burning in the Cajon Pass prompts 15 Freeway closure

A brush fire that broke out in the Cajon Pass prompted the closure of the 15 Freeway on Wednesday morning.
The fire was spotted shortly before 11 a.m. after a motorist reported that a big-rig tire went flying into a tree in the area of Cajon Boulevard and Kenwood Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
The blaze, called the Keenbrook fire, has grown to about 20 acres in roughly an hour, according to San Bernardino County Fire.
It is not clear when the freeway will reopen. Authorities have not determined what sparked the fire.