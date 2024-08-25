Evacuation orders issued for brush fire in Riverside County

A brush fire in Riverside County prompted evacuations Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Tenaja fire started at 11:48 a.m. near the Tenaja Truck Trail in the Cleveland National Forest, authorities said. It was mapped at 100 acres as of 1:45 p.m.

Evacuation orders were issued for the area near the truck trail, as well as El Cariso Village. An evacuation center was being set up at Lakeside High School in Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

Authorities reported 0% containment. There was no word on the cause of the fire.