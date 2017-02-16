Stunning 'Firefall' lights up Yosemite's El Capitan

When the conditions are just right, a glowing orange light that looks like a wall of flowing lava can be seen peeking through Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan.

Every February, the attraction, known as “Firefall,” draws photographers hoping to capture the bright light at Horsetail Fall.

According to park officials, Horsetail Fall flows during winter and early spring when snow accumulates on top of El Capitan.

“On sunny afternoons in mid- to late February, the setting sun can cause it to glow orange,” the park service said.

As the “sun’s rays hit the waterfall at just the right angle,” the flowing water turns bright red and orange, according to the U.S. Department of Interior.

To catch a glimpse of the rare nature phenomenon, park officials advise just looking east of El Capitan.

So far, this year’s “Firefall” has inspired many photographers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQikZ4HBV1_/?taken-by=paulrujiphoto

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQbb20cDwXU/?taken-by=robkugler

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQgLAFEF8Rc/?taken-by=rayophotography13

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQdhB4egN_R/?taken-by=axleethington

