One killed when detectives fire on car that rammed police vehicle

A passenger in a stolen vehicle linked to a series of robberies was shot and killed by Fremont police detectives Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 5:20 p.m. near Cal State East Bay in Hayward, about 12 miles north of Fremont, according to the Hayward Police Department. The passenger suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a trauma center. Police have not released her identity.

In an interview with KRON, relatives identified the passenger as 16-year-old Elena Mondragon of Antioch.

The detectives were investigating a rash of robberies that occurred in the Bay Area, police said in a written statement. While investigating, the detectives traveled to Hayward, where they located a stolen vehicle that was connected to the robberies, police said.

When the detectives tried to stop the vehicle and contact its occupants at an apartment complex in the 25200 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, the driver rammed the car into their police vehicle, according to Hayward police. Two Fremont detectives were injured.

That’s when the detectives fired at the car, striking one of three passengers inside, police said.

The car headed out of the apartment complex and crashed near the intersection of Campus and Oakes drives, according to Hayward police.

When authorities reached the vehicle, they found the wounded passenger.

Two other occupants of the car were taken into custody near the scene of the crash, police said.

Authorities said they were still looking for a man who ran from the vehicle after the crash. The injured detectives were treated and released from a hospital.

The Hayward Police Department and Alameda County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

