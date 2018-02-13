Body found inside burning car in Garden Grove parking lot

Police are investigating the death of a person found inside a burning car behind a bank in Garden Grove on Tuesday morning, officials said.
Authorities were alerted to a fire in the middle of a strip mall parking lot in the city's Little Seoul district about 3:30 a.m. and arrived to find a Toyota Prius engulfed in flames, said Garden Grove Fire Department Capt. Brad Spell.
The blaze took about 10 minutes to put out and when it was extinguished, crews found a "severely burned" body inside, Spell said.
Police were called to the scene and were able to identify the body, Spell said. The person's identity has not been released.
An investigation into the fire and cause of death is ongoing.
