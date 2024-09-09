Advertisement
California

3-year-old girl dies after being left inside a car with her mother in Anaheim

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share via

A 3-year-old girl died after being left in a hot car in Anaheim along with her mother during a prolonged heat wave that has sent temperatures into triple digits.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Fashion Lane around 4:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of a medical emergency, the Anaheim Police Department said. A family member called 911 after they found the mother, who was unconscious, and her daughter in the vehicle and tried to provide first aid, Sgt. Matt Sutter with the Anaheim police said.

It was around 104 degrees outside when officers responded to the call, according to Sutter. Temperatures inside a car on a hot day, even with the windows cracked, can rise 20 to 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature within minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Officers tried to provide CPR to the girl while the mother was unconscious in the white Ford Expedition. Both were taken to the hospital, but the girl died.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, ARIZ. - MAY 16, 2022. Boaters navigate a channel that separates Lake Havasu City from Lake Havasu Island, which are situated in a reservoir of Colorado River water created by the Parker Dam. Lake Havasu stores water for large population areas in Arizona and California, and its water does not vary more than 5 feet in depth from year to year. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Baby girl dies after boating in Lake Havasu on 120-degree day; investigation launched

Sheriff’s officials in Arizona are investigating a 4-month-old’s death after her parents took her out on a boat in temperatures as high as 120 degrees.

July 11, 2024

The girl, whose identity had not been released as of Monday morning, appears to have died from complications due to a heat stroke, but the official cause of death has yet to be determined, Sutter said. An autopsy is expected to confirm the cause and time of death.

The mother, whose identity also had not been released as of Monday morning, remains in the hospital and is conscious, Sutter said. Authorities have not announced whether she will be charged in connection with her daughter’s death.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis reports on breaking news with the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement