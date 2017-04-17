Gas leak prompts evacuation of business building at USC

A gas leak at a construction site on the USC campus triggered the evacuation of a business building Monday morning, officials said.

The gas leak was reported just after 7:20 a.m. near the building in the 3700 block of South Vermont Avenue, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. USC officials said the gas leak was on the main campus.

Construction workers asked people inside the seven-story building to evacuate, Bastman said. The evacuation was “calm and orderly,” she said.

USC officials asked students and staff to avoid the area of Alcazar and Soto streets near the Health Science Campus. Gate 6 was closed, they said.

