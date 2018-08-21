Prosecutors meet in Orange County to update Golden State Killer case

A week ago, prosecutors in Tulare County charged DeAngelo, 72, with the murder of Claude Snelling in his Visalia backyard in 1975. Snelling’s daughter, Elizabeth Hupp, told police that she was sleeping when a man in a ski mask entered her bedroom and forced her to move in silence to the backyard. Her father saw his daughter from the kitchen window and rushed out the back door to come to her aid. The attacker pushed the teenager to the ground, kicked her in the head, and shot her father twice before running off alone.