Golden State Killer: Did middle-class life provide suspect a perfect cover?

But these trappings of the American dream hid a dark secret, according to authorities. From 1978 to 1986, he killed 12 people in attacks ranging from Rancho Cordova in Sacramento County to Irvine and Dana Point in Orange County, officials say. In Ventura, he allegedly tied up a couple with a drapery cord and raped the wife before fatally bludgeoning them with a fireplace log. In Goleta, he bound a doctor and his wife, a clinical psychologist, and shot them both, authorities say.