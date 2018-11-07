Google bus kills pedestrian near company's Mountain View headquarters

A crash involving a Google bus in Mountain View killed a woman, officials said late Tuesday.
The woman was walking near Charleston Road and Huff Avenue outside Googleplex, the company’s corporate headquarters, when she was struck by the bus about 6:45 p.m. Monday, Mountain View Police officers said.
Officers found the woman, who was in her 20s, lying in the roadway and began performing CPR, police said. Their efforts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials did not identify the woman or reveal more about her injuries.
The bus driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said. Police do not think the driver was intoxicated. No further information was released about how the crash occurred or whether other vehicles were involved.
Representatives for Google did not immediately respond to emails or calls Wednesday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Kevin Solomon at kevin.solomon@mountainview.gov.