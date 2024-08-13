Woman violently attacked at Pasadena Metro station faces ‘long-term disfigurement,’ officials say

The attack occurred Wednesday at the Allen Metro station in Pasadena.

The woman violently attacked at a Pasadena Metro station and dragged onto the 210 Freeway is facing “long-term disfigurement,” officials said Tuesday.

The victim was at the Allen Metro station near Pasadena City College early Wednesday morning when a man approached her and, out of the blue, struck her in the face, authorities said.

He allegedly continued to punch her until she fell to the ground, at which point he began to strike her head against the platform. Authorities said he then pushed her onto the tracks, dragged her across a concrete freeway divider and into the carpool lane of the 210 Freeway.

Advertisement

She was then able to escape her attacker. The woman was hospitalized following the attack.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told The Times in a statement Tuesday that she had since been released, with a broken nose and multiple cuts that required staples and stitches. The damage to her head and face was severe enough that “there is potential for long-term disfigurement,” the department said.

The victim “has difficulty walking without assistance from her family members,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Juan Pablo Flores, 33, was arrested Wednesday around 5:45 a.m., shortly after the attack occurred, the L.A. County district attorney’s office said Monday.

Flores is charged with attempted murder and mayhem and is being held in lieu of $2-million bail. He could face a life sentence if convicted.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and her loved ones as she begins her journey toward recovery following this horrific attack,” said L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón.

Advertisement

“No one should have to endure such brutality,” he said, “and everyone deserves to go about their day without fear for their safety. We will not tolerate violence on our transit system and will continue holding those responsible fully accountable for their actions.”

The Allen station is operated by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and located on the agency’s A Line.

