Supervisors OK latest plans for Frank Gehry's downtown L.A. Grand Avenue Project

Los Angeles County supervisors Tuesday gave their conditional approval to the newest look for the Frank Gehry-designed residential and hotel complex planned across from Disney Hall in downtown L.A.

With no discussion, the Board of Supervisors approved schematic designs for the $1-billion development by New York-based Related Cos.

The vote signals another milestone for the long-stalled development, first proposed more than a decade ago and envisioned by civic leaders as part of a plan to transform Grand Avenue into the “Champs-Elysees of Los Angeles.”

Slated to break ground next year, the Grand Avenue Project includes a 20-story hotel tower and 39-story residential tower, as well as 215,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

It will rise on Parcel Q, a county-owned plot of land that currently holds a parking garage.

“Today is another step forward in our project to revitalize Grand Ave.,” Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement, adding that the project would bring new jobs and residences to the area.

Related Cos. was chosen in 2004 to develop Grand Avenue and completed both the 12-acre Grand Park and the Emerson, an apartment building next to the Broad museum.

But plans for the mixed-use Gehry development stalled after the recession.

Since then, the developer has repeatedly reworked the project, changing hotel operators and offering new designs at the request of elected city officials.

The overall look of the project hasn’t changed much in the newest designs, said Brad Bolger, a general manager in the county’s chief executive office.

One distinction is that the number of parking stalls in the project has dropped from 1,350 to 800, according to a county report on the project.

The supervisors’ approval is conditional because the Grand Avenue Joint Powers Authority — a group composed of representatives from the state, city and Community Redevelopment Agency L.A. — wants more details on a number of issues, including the parking plan.

The authority gave its conditional approval of the development last week.

The county also has an oversight role and must sign off on several phases of the design process. More detailed designs are expected next year.

The city and county of Los Angeles are providing subsidies to the project, including tax breaks valued at nearly $200 million.

CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA

dakota.smith@latimes.com

Twitter: @dakotacdsmith