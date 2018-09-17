Firefighters tackle brush fire in Griffith Park

The Los Angeles Fire Department is tackling a brush fire in Griffith Park, officials reported Monday.
Air and ground resources were called iat 1:40 p.m. to battle what was called a medium to heavy, one-acre brush fire, the LAFD said. Firefighters were being directed to the northwest side of the Toyon helispot.
It’s the third recent brush fire in the area. In June, a fire burned about four acres below the Griffith Observatory. In July, another fire burned 25 acres and forced evacuation of the observatory. Neither fire damaged any structures.