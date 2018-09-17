Advertisement

Firefighters tackle brush fire in Griffith Park

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
By
Sep 17, 2018 | 2:35 PM
Smoke rises from a July brush fire near Griffith Observatory in Griffith Park. Firefighters were called back to the park on Monday after a new blaze erupted. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Fire Department is tackling a brush fire in Griffith Park, officials reported Monday.

Air and ground resources were called iat 1:40 p.m. to battle what was called a medium to heavy, one-acre brush fire, the LAFD said. Firefighters were being directed to the northwest side of the Toyon helispot.

It’s the third recent brush fire in the area. In June, a fire burned about four acres below the Griffith Observatory. In July, another fire burned 25 acres and forced evacuation of the observatory. Neither fire damaged any structures.

