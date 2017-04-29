Gunman at large in Whittier, Norwalk area after wounding 3

Police were searching Saturday afternoon for a gunman suspected of stealing a car in Pico Rivera, then shooting and wounding three victims in neighboring cities.

The suspect carjacked a green SUV, believed to be either a Jeep Cherokee or a Nissan Pathfinder, about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, said Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said the same suspect appeared to have been responsible for shootings in Norwalk and Whittier that left three people injured. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The victim of the carjacking was unharmed, Rouzan said.

Police set up a command post at La Mirada High School. No other information was immediately available.

