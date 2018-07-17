L.A. sheriff asks for help in finding person of interest in unsolved 2005 Hacienda Heights slaying

Rosa Berber spoke to her son Edward nearly every day.
Whether they talked by phone or in person, the two maintained a strong bond. Even though he lived on his own, Berber was still happy to have his mother drop by with a home-cooked meal, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Gina Eguia.
So when she didn’t hear from Edward for several days in early December 2005, Rosa got worried. Using a key Edward made for her, she went to his Hacienda Heights home.
Inside, she found her son’s body.
On Tuesday, more than 12 years after Berber’s murder, the sheriff’s department released a composite sketch of the man they believe shot and killed Berber while he slept and asked for the public’s assistance in tracking the suspect down.
“We believe we can show you the face of a killer,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.
Berber, 27, was gunned down between Dec. 2 and 5, 2005 in the 1800 block of Charlemonte Avenue, investigators said. The composite sketch released Tuesday morning was based on interviews conducted shortly after Berber was killed and a second round of interviews completed earlier this year, according to Capt. Chris Bergner, of the sheriff’s homicide bureau.
The composite displayed what the suspect would have looked like at the time of the shooting, according to Bergner, who would not elaborate on what new information helped detectives create the sketch.
Berber was a father of two and was going through a divorce at the time of the shooting, according to Bergner. Berber’s children were with his estranged wife when he was shot, but the sheriff’s department does not have any information suggesting she played a role in his death, Bergner said.
The victim’s sister, Alejandra Johnson, said her brother had obtained his master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame shortly before he was killed and was hoping to become a certified public accountant. He was working at an accounting firm at the time of the killing, according to Eguia,
“My brother had goals,” Johnson said.
Investigators would not describe the murder weapon or say how many shots were fired. There were no signs of forced entry at Berber’s home and nothing was stolen, according to the sheriff’s department. A motive in the slaying was not immediately clear.
“There’s nothing in Edward’s background to suggest he had a falling-out with anyone in the neighborhood,” said Sgt. Robert Martindale of the sheriff’s homicide bureau.
On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors also approved a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Berber’s death, McDonnell said.