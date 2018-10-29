Santa Ana winds to howl, blowing away spooky fog before Halloween

Southern California is getting a taste of fall weather, with spooky dense fog early in the week and howling Santa Ana winds picking up just in time for Halloween.
A low, dense fog blanketed much of Southern California on Monday morning, bringing cool weather from Los Angeles to San Diego. In the San Diego region, the widespread fog decreased visibility to less than a quarter-mile and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a hazardous-driving warning.
The fog, caused by a shallow marine layer and a lack of wind, was less widespread in the Los Angeles area but was thick along the county’s coast. The blanket of fog should disperse by 10 a.m. inland and by 1 p.m. near the beaches, meteorologist David Sweet said.
By Tuesday, Santa Ana winds will be back, pushing the fog inland, clearing the skies and making way for warmer weather, Sweet said.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see highs in the low to mid-80s, while in San Diego and Orange counties, temperatures will hover between the high 70s and mid-80s.
In San Bernardino County, the winds will pick up as early as Monday night, reaching other areas Tuesday night, Sweet said. The mountains and valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties may experience gusts of up to 40 mph, with winds of about 15 mph in coastal regions, Sweet said.
In San Diego County, winds are expected to blow between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
The blustery winds are expected to bring warmer and dryer weather in the latter part of the week, but it’s too early to tell whether a fire advisory will be necessary, Sweet said.