Santa Ana winds whip into Southern California, with 70-80 mph gusts recorded

High winds in the Lake Balboa neighborhood of Los Angeles toppled a tree on Victory Boulevard near Hayvenhurst Avenue.

A cold storm from the Great Basin made its way to Southern California early Thursday, bringing strong Santa Ana winds that have already exceeded 70 and 80 mph in some areas.

Winds in two spots in the San Gabriel Mountains and foothills hit 80 mph early Thursday: Magic Mountain Truck Trail and near the end of Haven Avenue north of Rancho Cucamonga, with the latter’s gusts reaching 82 mph, according to Alex Tardy, a National Weather Service meteorologist in San Diego.

North of the 118 Freeway in the northern San Fernando Valley, wind speeds hit 74 mph in Browns Canyon early Thursday, and east of the Cajon Pass near the Cloudland Truck Trail they hit 77 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tardy said winds were expected to peak about 11 a.m. Thursday.

High wind warnings remain in place across Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with officials warning of winds from 25 to 65 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph.

“Winds this strong may down trees and power lines, causing property damage or power outages,” the warnings said. “Crosswinds can make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers.”

Some of the strongest gusts — reaching up to 90 mph — are expected below and along the Cajon Pass slopes and in the coastal foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains in Orange County, weather officials said.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District also issued a windblown dust advisory for Riverside and San Bernardino counties, particularly in the Coachella and east San Bernardino valleys.