Divers in Hesperia aqueduct recover the body of a 2-year-old boy missing since car crash

Divers Thursday recovered the body of a 2-year-old boy in a Hesperia aqueduct, two weeks after the child went missing in a car crash, authorities said.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies and dive team members arrived at the aqueduct near Farmington Street and 7th Avenue about noon on reports of a body in the channel, according to a statement provided by a sheriff’s department spokesperson.
Divers found the body believed to be that of Noah Abbott. The coroner’s office is examining the body and had not yet confirmed its identity, officials said.
The discovery appeared to end the two-week search for the boy, who went missing after his family’s car plunged into the 7-mile aqueduct.
Paramedics and deputies responded about 6:40 p.m. March 2 to the aqueduct in the 13000 block of Main Street and found 10-year-old Elijah Estrada, injured and holding onto flotation buoys. He said three others were inside the vehicle.
Christina Estrada, 31, and her 3-year-old son, Jeremiah Abbott, were pulled from the water. Christina Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene and Jeremiah was pronounced dead at a hospital.
But Noah Abbott remained missing. The sheriff’s dive team continued the search for the 2-year-old — sometimes battling against zero visibility in the water — and a sheriff’s helicopter assisted.
Officials said March 4 that Elijah Estrada was released from the hospital and was recovering from his injuries at home.
