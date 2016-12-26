Man killed in crash after high-speed pursuit in South L.A.

A brief high-speed pursuit ended in a fatal crash in South Los Angeles early Monday.

The pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Morton Avenue and East 83rd Street, after California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over the driver of a Chevrolet Impala for a DUI investigation, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson. The vehicle did not stop and the pursuit began.

The car traveled west on Firestone Boulevard “at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour,” Nicholson said.

“A hundred miles per hour on surface streets, wow,” Nicholson said.

The driver lost control of the car at the intersection of East Manchester Avenue and South Central Avenue, then struck a light pole and a tree, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

