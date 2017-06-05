Businessman gets life in prison for murder of woman blasted with a shotgun on a Hollywood street

A businessman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole during an emotional court hearing on Monday for the 2015 murder of a woman who was blasted in the face with a shotgun as she walked to a restaurant in Hollywood with her boyfriend.

Ezeoma Chigozie Obioha, 32, sat showing no emotion as Carrie Jean Melvin’s relatives told the court that her killing had upended their lives.

“I have tried to answer my family’s questions, but how do you explain a completely senseless act? We cry every day,” said her father, Bernard Melvin. “I had to hear and see things in the trial that no parent should have to hear.”

The victim’s older brother, Ryan, said Obioha’s insistence that he is innocent compounded the family’s grief. He said he experiences recurring nightmares about his sister’s murder.

“Every day it hurts when I wake up and realize she is gone,” he said.

At one point during the hearing, Obioha’s sister, Nkechi Howell, stood up and yelled, “You’ve convicted an innocent man, an innocent man!”

She ran out of the courtroom, followed by court bailiffs.

Prosecutors alleged that Obioha acted after Melvin, 30, spurned his romantic interest in her and then filed a complaint with state officials alleging that he owed her more than $1,000 for work she had done marketing his clothing line on social media.

The morning after the killing, a boy playing on the beach in Malibu found Obioha’s Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun under a rock. Lying nearby was an unusual shotgun shell, identical to an expended shell found at the crime scene: a white Rio Royal Grand 12-gauge, 00 buck shell with the head stamp “globalshot.com,” prosecutors said.

Jurors deliberated about a day last year before convicting Obioha of first-degree murder and finding true the special circumstance allegation that he committed murder for financial gain.

Obioha’s defense attorneys had argued that the shotgun shells, as well as the gun, were planted. A blast from a Rio Royal shell would have caused more wounds to the victim’s face, they argued.

Every day it hurts when I wake up and realize she is gone. — Ryan Melvin, the victim's brother

And they attacked a six-man photographic lineup that two witnesses — Melvin’s boyfriend and a security guard who saw the attack — used to identify Obioha as the gunman.

After the guard described the shooter as “abnormally dark,” he pointed out two possible suspects from the lineup. One was Obioha, whose photo was the darkest in the lineup.

“That is manipulated,” attorney Dana Cole told jurors, referring to the photo, during the trial. “That is totally manipulated, and it’s just not right.”

And Obioha’s mother told jurors that her son was at home the night of the murder.

But Deputy Dist. Atty. Michelle Hanisee suggested that Obioha’s family had lied and fabricated evidence to protect him.

Defense attorneys had downplayed the idea of a financial motive for Obioha by showing jurors a receipt indicating that he paid Melvin $1,740 in cash on the same day he wrote the $1,620 check that didn’t clear.

But Hanisee called the receipt book “fishy.”

Obioha’s sister found it after her brother’s arrest, and the May 2, 2015, entry in Obioha’s receipt book was out of chronological order. The obvious conclusion, Hanisee said, was that the receipt was fabricated.

“Every scrap of evidence that points to anyone points to him,” Hanisee told the jury during the trial.

And it was just a month ago, she told jurors, that Pauline Obioha said for the first time that her son was with her on the night of the murder.

“I think at some point, her mom instincts overtook her,” Hanisee told jurors.

In phone calls from jail, she added, Obioha gave his family different explanations about what happened to his gun.

First, he said that it had been stolen. Then, that Melvin’s boyfriend had taken it to set him up. Lastly, he said it had been planted by an ocean photographer who wanted his Instagram and Facebook accounts featured on the news, the prosecutor said.

