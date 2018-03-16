San Francisco's 'Hot Cop of Castro' jailed after felony hit-and-run conviction

A San Francisco police officer once dubbed the "Hot Cop of Castro" faces jail time after he was convicted of two felony counts of hit and run for an off-duty car crash.
Officer Christopher Kohrs, 40, was taken into custody Thursday after a jury handed down his conviction on charges that included special allegations that he caused injuries in connection with a 2015 crash in the city's North Beach neighborhood, prosecutors said.
Kohrs' good looks and athletic body earned him the Hot Cop nickname after a photographer took a picture of him as he patrolled San Francisco's Castro district. That exposure brought him media attention and a bevy of fans.
It was that fame, Kohrs' defense attorney claimed during the trial, that led the off-duty officer to flee the scene after he struck two pedestrians with his Dodge Charger about 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 29.
Kohrs claimed that he stopped and exited his car after the crash, but a crowd of onlookers recognized him and became threatening, so he ran off, KSBW-TV reported.
Police traced the abandoned Charger to Kohrs through its registration, authorities said. He turned himself in to police later that day.
After Thursday's verdict, Kohrs' defense attorney, Peter Furst, told KGO-TV that he was disappointed in the verdict.
"I think the process is one that we have to respect," he said. "Doesn't mean that I'm not disappointed. I'm extremely disappointed."
Kohrs is still employed with the department but is on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation, a Police Department official said.
One of the victims of the crash has sued Kohrs and the city, alleging permanent injuries, according to KSBW.
Kohrs is scheduled to be sentenced April 4. He faces a minimum of 90 days in jail but could receive four years, prosecutors said.
