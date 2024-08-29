All charges dismissed against one of four suspects in slaying of Oakland police officer

Oakland police Officer Tuan Le was fatally shot Dec. 29 as he and another officer were responding to a burglary at a cannabis store.

One of four men initially suspected in the shooting death of an Oakland police officer late last year had all charges against him dismissed this week, the Alameda County district attorney’s office confirmed Thursday.

Prosecutors had charged Marquise Cooper, 34, with murder in January in the slaying of Officer Tuan Le, 36. Alameda County Dist. Atty. Pamela Price said at a news conference Wednesday that those charges were dismissed following a preliminary hearing earlier this month.

Price said the court found that prosecutors had presented too little evidence to support the murder charge.

Price announced Aug. 14 that her office would move forward on three counts of second-degree burglary against Cooper. His bail had been set at $75,000.

Those charges, however, were also dismissed without prejudice on Wednesday, meaning that prosecutors may refile them later. Price said the investigation into Cooper’s role and conduct is continuing.

Le was fatally shot Dec. 29 as he and another officer were responding to a burglary at a cannabis store around 4:30 a.m.

Both officers were in civilian clothing in an unmarked vehicle when they were ambushed, according to an account from the Oakland Police Officers Assn.

The other officer suffered minor injuries. Le died at nearby Highland Hospital.

Three other men — Allen Starr Brown, Sebron Russell, Mark Demetrious Sanders — are still facing a slew of charges in the incident.

Charges against Brown, 28, include murder, gun offenses and second-degree burglary.

The charges against Russell, 31, include murder, second-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was already facing charges in another case that include felony kidnapping to commit robbery or a sex crime, second-degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sanders, 27, is charged with murder of a peace officer engaged in official duties, drive-by murder and second-degree burglary.

All three are awaiting trial at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Bail was set at $200,000 for Russell, while bail was not offered to Brown and Sanders.