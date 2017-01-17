Four children injured in house fire in South Los Angeles

Four children were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a one-story bungalow in South Los Angeles on Monday night.

The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of West Manchester Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire in the front of the 432-square-foot home, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Bystanders shouted that several people were trapped inside the home, which was almost entirely secured with window bars and steel screen doors, said Brian Humphrey, spokesman for the LAFD.

A firefighter found an unbarred window and climbed in, rescuing four children — ranging in age from 2 to 7 — from the home.

“Handing the badly injured and nearly lifeless siblings from zero visibility conditions within to waiting colleagues outside, the firefighter was able to escape unharmed before the room spiraled to a temperature that would have assuredly taken the children’s lives,” Humphrey said.

The children’s mother, who returned from an errand to find her house in flames, looked on as paramedics provided care for her severely burned 2-, 3- and 5-year-old sons and her 7-year-old daughter, Humphrey said. The children were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 16 minutes, Humphrey said. Though the 93-year-old home had at least one smoke alarm, it was not clear whether it was working at the time of the fire.

