Twin boys die in South L.A. house fire

Two-year-old twin boys perished after a fire ripped through their South Los Angeles home Tuesday night, according to authorities. Two adults were injured.

A third child, a 4-year-old girl, was rescued by a neighbor before the fire department arrived and was not injured. A woman, possibly the children’s grandmother, also escaped without injury.

The blaze was reported at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday night in the 800 block of East 113th Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. When fire crews arrived, they found a one-story home that was “well-involved” in flames, he said.

The house was not outfitted with mandatory smoke alarms or optional fire sprinklers, Humphrey said.

