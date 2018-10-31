UCLA police search for man suspected of exposing himself and masturbating in front of students

Campus police are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself and masturbating in front of UCLA students several times over the last few months.
Officers investigated four incidents on Midvale Avenue between Strathmore Drive and Gayley Avenue between Aug. 30 and Oct. 23, Lt. Kevin Kilgore said.
In each incident, the man was observed masturbating in his car after asking to speak to a woman who was walking in the area. The incidents happened off campus, but all the women targeted are UCLA students, Kilgore said.
Authorities released a sketch of the man Tuesday and sought the public’s help in finding him. The man is described as being clean-shaven, between 20 and 35 years old with no hair or short black hair. He typically wears T-shirts and sweatpants or shorts.
The man has been seen driving several vehicles, including a newer model silver Volkswagen Passat, a silver GMC or Chevrolet extended-cab pickup truck, a red four-door sedan and a gray BMW.
Anyone with information is asked to contact UCLA police at (310) 825-1491.